FURY

Free-to-play post-apocalyptic top-down extraction shooter, powered by a single deflationary token $FURY & NFTs. Built by a team of talents from top web3 projects, AAA titles, Blizzard, Activision, Ubisoft & Unity. Players engage in Co-op or PVPVE battles, scavenge for loot, craft, and strategically develop their character build and hideouts to survive and prevail. A unique blend of strategic role-playing character-building and high-stake extraction mechanics creates an addictive gameplay experience.

NameFURY

RankNo.1931

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)%0,98

Circulation Supply48.002.895,00998615

Max Supply120.000.000

Total Supply120.000.000

Circulation Rate0.4%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.9501155181044358,2024-05-16

Lowest Price0.021760329892065375,2025-03-13

Public BlockchainBSC

