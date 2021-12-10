GODS

Gods Unchained is a free-to-play trading card game where players compete in epic duels using fantasy cards. The game is built to fundamentally change how games work; using Ethereum technology to bring true digital ownership to players, as well as provide the means to earn items that actually matter. The $GODS token is designed to be the core currency of Gods Unchained, fuelling the ecosystem that empowers players to earn and sell Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs).

NameGODS

RankNo.512

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.01%

Circulation Supply362,083,335.0649

Max Supply500,000,000

Total Supply500,000,000

Circulation Rate0.7241%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High8.825233783754243,2021-12-10

Lowest Price0.06425242982107134,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainETH

