GOTG

GotG launched the world's first DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG was the first in the digital asset market to implement and launch the DAG guarantee·insurance solution which is evaluated as an achievement that dramatically improved the stability of digital asset investors. Now, digital asset management foundations and digital asset investors can obtain both stability and profitability for their digital assets at the same time through GotG Platform’s DAG guarantee·insurance solution.

NameGOTG

RankNo.7512

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,800,000,000

Total Supply1,800,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High13.431504999775767,2022-08-18

Lowest Price0.000749738824703273,2025-03-03

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionGotG launched the world's first DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG was the first in the digital asset market to implement and launch the DAG guarantee·insurance solution which is evaluated as an achievement that dramatically improved the stability of digital asset investors. Now, digital asset management foundations and digital asset investors can obtain both stability and profitability for their digital assets at the same time through GotG Platform’s DAG guarantee·insurance solution.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.