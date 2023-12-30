GSYS

Genesys platform combines DeFi-Blockchain technology with community-driven solutions to create the fastest, most scalable, and low-consumption products and services for cryptocurrency transactions and NFTs.

NameGSYS

RankNo.4568

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply33,000,000

Total Supply33,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.7435343495280362,2023-12-30

Lowest Price0.016022167258213177,2025-05-29

Public BlockchainGSYS

Sector

Social Media

