GTAI

Leveraging advanced Web3 AI execution technology, GT Protocol introduces a revolutionary approach to AI-portfolio management, AI-trading, and investments across CeFi, DeFi, and NFT markets. It makes sophisticated investment strategies accessible to a broad audience.

NameGTAI

RankNo.1131

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)4.83%

Circulation Supply55,018,588.37899319

Max Supply0

Total Supply75,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High5.488164099688297,2024-03-10

Lowest Price0.10826346913691617,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainBSC

Leveraging advanced Web3 AI execution technology, GT Protocol introduces a revolutionary approach to AI-portfolio management, AI-trading, and investments across CeFi, DeFi, and NFT markets. It makes sophisticated investment strategies accessible to a broad audience.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

