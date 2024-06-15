GVL

GREEVER is a Web3 Application, which contains the combination of Game-Fi and Social-Fi elements on D2E(Drive to Earn) base. GREEVER is designed for automobiles, the essential transportation in modern society.

NameGVL

RankNo.5648

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.1567381139802902,2024-06-15

Lowest Price0.000599866028522227,2025-03-07

Public BlockchainMATIC

Sector

Social Media

