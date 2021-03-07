HAPI

HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol with trustless oracles preventing hacker attacks.

NameHAPI

RankNo.1552

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)31.24%

Circulation Supply732,248.42341187

Max Supply1,000,000

Total Supply750,779.20666767

Circulation Rate0.7322%

Issue Date2021-03-07 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High211.78083955,2021-03-21

Lowest Price0,2021-03-10

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionHAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol with trustless oracles preventing hacker attacks.

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

