Heima Network is a next-gen Layer 1 blockchain built for easy cross-chain access. Evolving from Litentry Network, which focuses on decentralized identity and privacy, Heima helps users manage assets and interact across multiple blockchains with just one account. With built-in security and chain abstraction tech, Heima makes blockchain connections smoother and more seamless than ever.

RankNo.757

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)7.52%

Circulation Supply75,710,713

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply95,649,031

Circulation Rate0.7571%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.3586561844463771,2025-02-13

Lowest Price0.23297119664169133,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainETH

