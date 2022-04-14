HEU

NameHEU

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply110,485,716

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBASE

IntroductionHeurist is a decentralized AI-as-a-Service cloud. We aggregate compute resources from individual GPU owners and data centers to provide serverless AI services. Heurist's API-first infrastructure eliminates the need for developers to manage GPU machines, enabling cost-efficient, censorship-free AI integration with APIs.

Sector

Social Media

