HMSTR

Hamster Kombat is a crypto exchange CEO simulator game built on Telegram with 300 million players. Its mission is to smoothly onboard 1,000,000,000 Web2 users into Web3.

NameHMSTR

RankNo.296

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.04%

Circulation Supply64,375,000,000

Max Supply100,000,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.6437%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.010042899226314997,2024-09-26

Lowest Price0.001456992757255253,2025-02-18

Public BlockchainTONCOIN

Sector

Social Media

