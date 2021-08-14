HMT

HUMAN Protocol supports the creation of decentralized and automated job markets that fulfill the potential of workers and businesses.The Protocol is designed to improve the systems through which humans request and complete work. It accomplishes this by tokenizing work or contribution and automating the process of launching, evaluating, and paying out that work on-chain. By automating these processes, HUMAN Protocol can dramatically improve interactions in existing job markets, while unlocking new markets enabled by the global, permissionless micropayments enabled by blockchains.

NameHMT

RankNo.4691

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.37403946,2021-08-14

Lowest Price0.010131568459792389,2024-11-23

Public BlockchainMATIC

