Hivello's mission is to radically simplify and open up DePIN mining to everyone. Hivello empowers users to access DePIN mining by aggregating DePIN networks into a hyper intelligent, super simple node application. Leveraging advanced AI (Hivello Intelligence) for mining reward optimization, Hivello ensures you're always mining the most profitable DePINs based on your hardware, location, and network conditions. This eliminates technical barriers, making it easy for anyone to participate and earn from decentralised infrastructure with zero up front fees.

NameHVLO

RankNo.3505

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply10 000 000 000

Total Supply10 000 000 000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.004391539586819382,2025-02-14

Lowest Price0.00072695767773913,2025-05-16

Public BlockchainSOL

