SPACE ID is building a universal name service network with a one-stop identity platform to discover, register, trade, and manage Web3 domains. It also includes a Web3 Name SDK & API for developers across blockchains and provides a multi-chain name service for everyone to easily build and create a Web3 identity.

RankNo.239

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)2.02%

Circulation Supply1,015,238,153.8411064

Max Supply2,000,000,000

Total Supply1,995,265,932.1744397

Circulation Rate0.5076%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.829245193291274,2024-03-17

Lowest Price0.15071301545584262,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainETH

Social Media

