Illuvium is a decentralized, NFT collection and auto battler game built on the Ethereum network. Integrated with the hyper-scalable immutable-X layer-two solution, players of Illuvium gain access to zero gas fees for minting or exchanging assets, as well as sub-second transaction times, all with user-maintained custody.

RankNo.415

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)222.94%

Circulation Supply5,840,097.72431473

Max Supply0

Total Supply9,019,976.3152145

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2021-03-31 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2868.94660798,2021-05-29

Lowest Price10.04299974975683,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainETH

