IMT

Immortal Rising 2 is a next-gen mobile idle RPG by a 2024 BAFTA-winning game designer, topping the Google Play Store and iOS App Store after launch, currently leading the charts as the #1 game on Immutable zkEVM, and onboarding the next million gamers from web2 to web3.

NameIMT

RankNo.3724

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.006611422430750961,2025-05-18

Lowest Price0.002325794475909858,2025-04-21

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionImmortal Rising 2 is a next-gen mobile idle RPG by a 2024 BAFTA-winning game designer, topping the Google Play Store and iOS App Store after launch, currently leading the charts as the #1 game on Immutable zkEVM, and onboarding the next million gamers from web2 to web3.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
IMT/USDT
Immortal Rising 2
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (IMT)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
IMT/USDT
Immortal Rising 2
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (IMT)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...