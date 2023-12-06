INSP

Inspect is the pulse of Web3, a cutting-edge layer 2 solution that empowers users within the X (Twitter) and other social ecosystems with indispensable tools and insights for navigating the dynamic realms of cryptocurrencies and NFTs.

NameINSP

RankNo.1731

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,04%

Circulation Supply462 901 406,48

Max Supply1 000 000 000

Total Supply1 000 000 000

Circulation Rate0.4629%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.3073823161861293,2023-12-06

Lowest Price0.003948942101004962,2025-03-11

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionInspect is the pulse of Web3, a cutting-edge layer 2 solution that empowers users within the X (Twitter) and other social ecosystems with indispensable tools and insights for navigating the dynamic realms of cryptocurrencies and NFTs.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
INSP/USDT
Inspect
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (INSP)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
INSP/USDT
Inspect
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (INSP)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...