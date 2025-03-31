JLP

A fairlaunch platform that helps blockchain projects launch and expand within the Web3 ecosystem. It is backed by Ting Foundation, UFIN Labs, BingX, and Coinstore Labs — strategic partners who have collectively onboarded over 40 million users and supported more than 400 projects across various blockchain networks. The JLaunchpad Alpha Accelerator Program is focused on identifying and supporting promising Web3 projects in mini-apps, SocialFi, AI and GameFi.

NameJLP

RankNo.4646

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.008487114292929202,2025-03-31

Lowest Price0.001364105484677937,2025-05-28

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

