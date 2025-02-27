KAITO

Kaito AI is building an AI-powered InfoFi network that enables the market to redistribute attention and capital more efficiently while rewarding all participants.

NameKAITO

RankNo.113

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)103.12%

Circulation Supply241,388,889

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.2413%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.9194878671921796,2025-02-27

Lowest Price0.6712827631571182,2025-04-17

Public BlockchainBASE

Sector

Social Media

