Kalichain is a blockchain platform that combines NFC and NFT technologies to provide secure and transparent certification of physical goods. Aimed at combating fraud and counterfeiting, Kalichain offers a unique way for consumers to verify the authenticity of products and for brands to protect their goods in the market.

NameKALIS

RankNo.4722

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply200,000,000

Total Supply200,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.13597188425580023,2024-09-29

Lowest Price0.008151499145444207,2025-05-18

Public BlockchainKALIS

