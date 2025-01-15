KOII

Koii is the first social computing platform, built to redefine internet infrastructure around privacy, security, and community. Koii enables ownership and self-sovereignty within our ever expanding digital world by empowering individuals to self-organize into networks through distributed architecture & decentralized token economies.

NameKOII

RankNo.4425

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply10,177,459,952.018

Total Supply10,186,625,166.443571

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.01224958919971178,2025-01-15

Lowest Price0.001059858107927216,2025-05-19

Public BlockchainKOII

Sector

Social Media

