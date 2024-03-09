KREST

Krest is peaq’s canary network - the world's first and only Economy of Things simulation network. krest is your home for socio-economic, technical, community, and governance innovation and experimentation within the peaq ecosystem. Launch dApps, DePINs, and tools for the Economy of Things and assess their impact in a live environment on a public blockchain network, without running the risk of causing real-world harm.

NameKREST

RankNo.5752

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply400,000,000

Total Supply400,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.5241019748010083,2024-03-09

Lowest Price0.007448852102891606,2025-04-19

Public BlockchainKREST

Krest is peaq's canary network - the world's first and only Economy of Things simulation network. krest is your home for socio-economic, technical, community, and governance innovation and experimentation within the peaq ecosystem. Launch dApps, DePINs, and tools for the Economy of Things and assess their impact in a live environment on a public blockchain network, without running the risk of causing real-world harm.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

KREST/USDT
KREST
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (KREST)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
