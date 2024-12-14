KRO

As Asia’s leading Layer 2 solution built on the Superchain and backed by Wemade, Kroma is the first OP Stack rollup with an active fault-proof system utilizing zkEVM, will transition to a universal ZK Rollup once the generation of ZK proofs becomes more cost-efficient and faster — using its original modular ZK backend library, Tachyon, and plans to push for a gamified Web3 experience, leveraging its strengths in gaming, consumer applications, the Asian market, and technical capabilities to foster true universal Web3 adoption.

NameKRO

RankNo.4439

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.11761735221077402,2024-12-14

Lowest Price0.004664803840673523,2025-05-06

Public BlockchainKROMA

