KZEN

Kaizen Finance is a token lifecycle management platform for token creation and management, boosting project fair launch and letting Kaizen.Finance community to invest in top-notch projects. It gives any project a no-code solution to manage tokens from point zero and right to the moon!

NameKZEN

RankNo.2514

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.01%

Circulation Supply428,755,594

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.2235280266015622,2022-04-26

Lowest Price0.000530956709939825,2025-05-26

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionKaizen Finance is a token lifecycle management platform for token creation and management, boosting project fair launch and letting Kaizen.Finance community to invest in top-notch projects. It gives any project a no-code solution to manage tokens from point zero and right to the moon!

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
KZEN/USDT
Kaizen Finance
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (KZEN)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
KZEN/USDT
Kaizen Finance
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (KZEN)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...