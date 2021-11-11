LANDSHARE

Landshare brings real estate to the blockchain, enabling seamless investment in Real World Assets(RWAs) with a suite of additional DeFi features.

NameLANDSHARE

RankNo.1435

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)5.41%

Circulation Supply5,342,355.93

Max Supply0

Total Supply5,910,147.27358476

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High12.46164614625564,2021-11-11

Lowest Price0.4131348791432006,2023-10-14

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionLandshare brings real estate to the blockchain, enabling seamless investment in Real World Assets(RWAs) with a suite of additional DeFi features.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.