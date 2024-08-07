LAND

Outlanders, an open-world, low-poly style MMORPG, is onboarding Web2 gamers to Web3 without the need for prior blockchain education. Play, conquer, and earn immediately in the most hyped game genre in the gaming market.

NameLAND

RankNo.4995

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply2,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.018334995145469036,2024-08-07

Lowest Price0.00046422811309628,2025-04-22

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

