NameLAT

RankNo.739

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.07%

Circulation Supply6,575,004,992.639536

Max Supply0

Total Supply10,250,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2021-05-12 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.89407158,2021-05-12

Lowest Price0.000119769693151375,2024-09-29

Public BlockchainLAT

IntroductionPlatON, initiated and driven by the LatticeX Foundation, is a next-generation Internet infrastructure protocol based on the fundamental properties of blockchain and supported by the privacy-preserving computation network, with “computing interoperability” as its core feature. By building a computing system assembled by Verifiable Computing, Secure Multi-Party Computing, Zero-Knowledge Proof, Homomorphic Encryption and other cryptographic algorithms and blockchain technology, PlatON provides a public infrastructure in open source architecture for global artificial intelligence, distributed application developers, data providers and various organizations, communities and individuals with computing needs.

