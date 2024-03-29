LEOX

Galileo Protocol is an innovative project that leverages blockchain, AI, and pNFT technology to revolutionise luxury goods and real-world asset ownership, authentication, and engagement. Our platform establishes a cutting-edge ecosystem for asset owners, collectors, and investors, ensuring a secure and transparent way to authenticate valuable assets while streamlining access and interaction within the luxury domain.

NameLEOX

RankNo.5440

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply150,000,000

Total Supply50,673,440

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.9395850512596111,2024-03-29

Lowest Price0.03772499667759367,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

Loading...