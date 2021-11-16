LQTY

Liquity (LQTY) is a token that captures the fee revenue generated by the Liquity Protocol via staking. Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows you to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.

NameLQTY

RankNo.426

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)18.71%

Circulation Supply94,973,707.53188409

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate0.9497%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High62.974752516289335,2021-11-16

Lowest Price0.4336891936927399,2025-04-08

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionLiquity (LQTY) is a token that captures the fee revenue generated by the Liquity Protocol via staking. Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows you to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.