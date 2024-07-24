LRDS

BLOCKLORDS is a player-driven MMO medieval grand strategy game where your decisions and skills shape the world and narrative. Choose from several playstyles, including farming, fighting, resource management, and ruling, and forge your own destiny as your Hero.

NameLRDS

RankNo.1212

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)%3,73

Circulation Supply41.265.074

Max Supply100.000.000

Total Supply100.000.000

Circulation Rate0.4126%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.5985185622659372,2024-07-24

Lowest Price0.12478844802176856,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainETH

