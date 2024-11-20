LVLY

Pioneering Creator Monetization platfrom fusing web2 & web3 communities, creating the future of SocialFi for the masses.

NameLVLY

RankNo.3965

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.3271379616112311,2024-11-20

Lowest Price0.01985591591658645,2025-05-24

Public BlockchainBASE

Sector

Social Media

