Lynex stands as a groundbreaking decentralized exchange (DEX) and liquidity marketplace on the Linea blockchain. It's a hub where users and DAOs can engage in a variety of actions within our dynamic protocol ecosystem. Lynex allows for token swapping, earning $LYNX as a liquidity provider, receiving voter bribes, and influencing the direction of emissions to maximize trading revenue.

NameLYNX

RankNo.2251

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.71%

Circulation Supply29,165,560

Max Supply

Total Supply303,516,776.5727028

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.4897940794705813,2024-03-29

Lowest Price0.013115690626865876,2025-05-06

Public BlockchainLINEA

IntroductionLynex stands as a groundbreaking decentralized exchange (DEX) and liquidity marketplace on the Linea blockchain. It's a hub where users and DAOs can engage in a variety of actions within our dynamic protocol ecosystem. Lynex allows for token swapping, earning $LYNX as a liquidity provider, receiving voter bribes, and influencing the direction of emissions to maximize trading revenue.

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

