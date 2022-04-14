MAIV

MAIV provides capital to real-world developers for their projects land purchase. MAIV maintains a lien on the land, securing its investment via the underlying land value, that increases as the project develops. Users receive exposure to the real-yield generated from the financing of projects.

NameMAIV

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

