MBL

【MBL】MovieblocMovieBloc is a movie distribution platform based on blockchain technology. Creators get transparent revenue content, audience data, and a fair chance at release. Audiences can access a variety of film works, and can provide curatorial, foreign language subtitles, and marketing designs to the MovieBloc ecosystem to earn revenue.

NameMBL

RankNo.591

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.03%

Circulation Supply18,491,887,214

Max Supply30,000,000,000

Total Supply30,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.6163%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued0.0012 USDT

All-Time High0.04599472,2021-04-02

Lowest Price0.000767721148402,2020-03-13

Public BlockchainONT

Introduction【MBL】MovieblocMovieBloc is a movie distribution platform based on blockchain technology. Creators get transparent revenue content, audience data, and a fair chance at release. Audiences can access a variety of film works, and can provide curatorial, foreign language subtitles, and marketing designs to the MovieBloc ecosystem to earn revenue.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.