MBL

【MBL】MovieblocMovieBloc is a movie distribution platform based on blockchain technology. Creators get transparent revenue content, audience data, and a fair chance at release. Audiences can access a variety of film works, and can provide curatorial, foreign language subtitles, and marketing designs to the MovieBloc ecosystem to earn revenue.

NameMBL

RankNo.591

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.03%

Circulation Supply18,491,887,214

Max Supply30,000,000,000

Total Supply30,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.6163%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued0.0012 USDT

All-Time High0.04599472,2021-04-02

Lowest Price0.000767721148402,2020-03-13

Public BlockchainONT

Introduction【MBL】MovieblocMovieBloc is a movie distribution platform based on blockchain technology. Creators get transparent revenue content, audience data, and a fair chance at release. Audiences can access a variety of film works, and can provide curatorial, foreign language subtitles, and marketing designs to the MovieBloc ecosystem to earn revenue.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
MBL/USDT
Moviebloc
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (MBL)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
MBL/USDT
Moviebloc
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (MBL)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...