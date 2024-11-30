MBP

Welcome to MBP COIN where AI meets crypto to revolutionize various aspects of daily life! We are dedicated to harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to create innovative solutions that enhance efficiency, convenience, and accessibility for users worldwide. At MBP Coin, advanced AI algorithms and blockchain technology are utilized to deliver unparalleled solutions in various domains. Built on the BEP20 protocol, the token ensures scalability, security, and interoperability with other decentralized applications

NameMBP

RankNo.1956

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)18.14%

Circulation Supply15,994,914

Max Supply200,000,000

Total Supply200,000,000

Circulation Rate0.0799%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.10006942442020521,2025-01-16

Lowest Price0.03374812281832514,2024-11-30

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionWelcome to MBP COIN where AI meets crypto to revolutionize various aspects of daily life! We are dedicated to harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to create innovative solutions that enhance efficiency, convenience, and accessibility for users worldwide. At MBP Coin, advanced AI algorithms and blockchain technology are utilized to deliver unparalleled solutions in various domains. Built on the BEP20 protocol, the token ensures scalability, security, and interoperability with other decentralized applications

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.