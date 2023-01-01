MIN

Minswap is the biggest decentralized exchange (DEX) on Cardano (ADA).

NameMIN

RankNo.695

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.01%

Circulation Supply1,426,183,377.65269

Max Supply0

Total Supply3,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.06410918716052975,2024-12-03

Lowest Price0.010312705914057163,2023-01-01

Public BlockchainADA

