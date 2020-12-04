MIR

MIR is the governance token of MirrorProtocol, a synthetic asset protocol built by TerraformLabs (TFL) on Terra blockchain. MirrorProtocol is a decentralized protocol where changes to the vaults and codes on the chain are governed by the holders of MIR tokens. TFL has no intention of retaining and selling MIR tokens, nor does it grant administrative keys or special access rights. The aim is to become a fully decentralized, community-driven project.

NameMIR

RankNo.1957

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.20%

Circulation Supply77,742,679.932493

Max Supply0

Total Supply370,575,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High12.86445843,2021-04-10

Lowest Price0,2020-12-04

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionMIR is the governance token of MirrorProtocol, a synthetic asset protocol built by TerraformLabs (TFL) on Terra blockchain. MirrorProtocol is a decentralized protocol where changes to the vaults and codes on the chain are governed by the holders of MIR tokens. TFL has no intention of retaining and selling MIR tokens, nor does it grant administrative keys or special access rights. The aim is to become a fully decentralized, community-driven project.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.