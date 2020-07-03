MLN

Enzyme, formerly known as Melon Protocol, is an on-chain asset manager which allows users to deploy crypto-trading strategies via vaults. MLN is the native token of the platform and is indirectly paid as gas fees by Enzyme users in a buyback-and-burn token model.

NameMLN

RankNo.799

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)598.98%

Circulation Supply2,967,315.06865754

Max Supply∞

Total Supply2,967,934.68432946

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2020-07-03 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High270.0450134277344,2018-01-04

Lowest Price1.79671464105,2020-03-13

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionEnzyme, formerly known as Melon Protocol, is an on-chain asset manager which allows users to deploy crypto-trading strategies via vaults. MLN is the native token of the platform and is indirectly paid as gas fees by Enzyme users in a buyback-and-burn token model.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.