MNFT

MNFT, utility, and governance token granting our community the opportunity to benefit from the variety of upcoming token utilization and incentivize active participation in the MongolNFT marketplace, DAO, Streaming services, Gaming, DeFi projects.

NameMNFT

RankNo.1947

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply142,323,745,596

Max Supply400,000,000,000

Total Supply162,323,745,595.59134

Circulation Rate0.3558%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000290030640478054,2024-10-30

Lowest Price0.000002998725108824,2024-10-31

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionMNFT, utility, and governance token granting our community the opportunity to benefit from the variety of upcoming token utilization and incentivize active participation in the MongolNFT marketplace, DAO, Streaming services, Gaming, DeFi projects.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
MNFT/USDT
MongolNFT
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (MNFT)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
MNFT/USDT
MongolNFT
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (MNFT)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...