MNRY

Moonray is a decentralized gaming and entertainment network, powered by $MNRY and supporting a wide range of projects in gaming, comics and animation. The Moonray Game, the first game developed by Moonray Studio is a AAA, melee-style, arena combat PVP. Moonray catapults you into an otherworldly multiplayer combat arena, where intense, fast-paced battles demand mastery of both offense and defense. The game is live on the Epic Game Store and coming soon to PlayStation.

NameMNRY

RankNo.2145

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.80%

Circulation Supply76,867,131.5

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.0768%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.21100218257573045,2024-12-18

Lowest Price0.005071770893518676,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainETH

