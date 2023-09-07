MNTC

Minati is a leading digital currency platform, combining DeFi, AI, and blockchain to revolutionize finance. We create a transparent, secure ecosystem for individuals to control their financial destiny. Leveraging blockchain, we record transactions on an immutable ledger, prioritizing safety through encryption and robust security.

NameMNTC

RankNo.1472

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)4.16%

Circulation Supply6,275,000

Max Supply9,100,000

Total Supply9,100,000

Circulation Rate0.6895%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High151.21370808400758,2023-09-07

Lowest Price0.005481894977823257,2023-09-07

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionMinati is a leading digital currency platform, combining DeFi, AI, and blockchain to revolutionize finance. We create a transparent, secure ecosystem for individuals to control their financial destiny. Leveraging blockchain, we record transactions on an immutable ledger, prioritizing safety through encryption and robust security.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
MNTC/USDT
Minati Coin
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (MNTC)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
MNTC/USDT
Minati Coin
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (MNTC)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...