MOBX

MOBIX is a decentralized digital marketplace for suppliers and customers of micromobility-related services, products and solutions. Urban mobility service and infrastructure providers offer their services and resources to individual and professional users in metropolitan areas.

NameMOBX

RankNo.4859

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply103,540,636

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.3530778122874511,2022-09-25

Lowest Price0.011573141688408596,2025-03-04

Public BlockchainFET

IntroductionMOBIX is a decentralized digital marketplace for suppliers and customers of micromobility-related services, products and solutions. Urban mobility service and infrastructure providers offer their services and resources to individual and professional users in metropolitan areas.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
MOBX/USDT
MOBIX
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (MOBX)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
MOBX/USDT
MOBIX
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (MOBX)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...