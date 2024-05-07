MODE

Mode is the Modular DeFi L2 building the Superchain alongside Optimism. The goal of Mode is to empower developers and users to grow an ecosystem of world-class applications and be directly rewarded for their contribution.

NameMODE

RankNo.1125

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.28%

Circulation Supply2,500,000,009

Max Supply0

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.11766770346399462,2024-05-07

Lowest Price0.000998987259358957,2024-05-07

Public BlockchainMODE

IntroductionMode is the Modular DeFi L2 building the Superchain alongside Optimism. The goal of Mode is to empower developers and users to grow an ecosystem of world-class applications and be directly rewarded for their contribution.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
MODE/USDT
Mode Network
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (MODE)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
MODE/USDT
Mode Network
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (MODE)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...