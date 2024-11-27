MSM

Musme Coin forms the foundation of CoinMusme - a name that translates to 'Coin Girls' or 'CoinWaifu' in English. This anime-inspired blockchain game, emerging from Japan, puts a unique spin on cryptocurrency characters. CoinMusme brings popular tokens like Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Matic to life as interactive idol characters, aiming to breathe fresh excitement into the Play to Earn gaming experience.

NameMSM

RankNo.5773

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply5,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.06525078756599896,2024-11-27

Lowest Price0.003760279425504618,2025-04-27

Public BlockchainOASYS

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

