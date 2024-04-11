MSQ

MSQ is used as a payment method for platforms developed and operated directly by the MSQUARE Foundation. Metastar: Global blockchain integrated real estate information platform. Point to You: Global P2U Coin Free Mining and Payment Platform. Business Hub: Online and offline marketing sales platform. K-PAL: Global K-content expansion and overseas manpower supply platform.

NameMSQ

RankNo.3360

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply25,916,431

Total Supply25,916,431

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High24.250265098224798,2025-05-26

Lowest Price0.16930807804791836,2024-04-11

Public BlockchainMATIC

IntroductionMSQ is used as a payment method for platforms developed and operated directly by the MSQUARE Foundation. Metastar: Global blockchain integrated real estate information platform. Point to You: Global P2U Coin Free Mining and Payment Platform. Business Hub: Online and offline marketing sales platform. K-PAL: Global K-content expansion and overseas manpower supply platform.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.