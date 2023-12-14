MYRIA

Myria is a Layer2 blockchain scaling solution for Ethereum utilizing ZK rollup technology, offering its users instantaneous transactions, high throughput of up to 9,000+ tps, zero gas fees, and free NFT minting.

NameMYRIA

RankNo.644

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.01%

Circulation Supply31,568,712,658

Max Supply50,000,000,000

Total Supply50,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.6313%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.018459537482977427,2023-12-14

Lowest Price0.000558796005139834,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainETH

