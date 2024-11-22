NATIX

NATIX is a global mapping network powered by their proprietary AI and camera DePIN. NATIX’s flagship product “Drive&” uses driver assistant apps (e.g. dashcam and navigation), token incentives, computer vision AI, and smartphone cameras to map the roads and support various mobility, autonomous driving, and smart city applications. With over 120k registered drivers and over 50 million km covered in only 12 months, NATIX is one of the fastest-growing DePINs globally.

NameNATIX

RankNo.789

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.02%

Circulation Supply16,132,952,900

Max Supply0

Total Supply99,991,483,316.62

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.00179685524187135,2024-12-11

Lowest Price0.000553846478431092,2024-11-22

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionNATIX is a global mapping network powered by their proprietary AI and camera DePIN. NATIX’s flagship product “Drive&” uses driver assistant apps (e.g. dashcam and navigation), token incentives, computer vision AI, and smartphone cameras to map the roads and support various mobility, autonomous driving, and smart city applications. With over 120k registered drivers and over 50 million km covered in only 12 months, NATIX is one of the fastest-growing DePINs globally.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.