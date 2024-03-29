NAVX

NAVI Protocol is the most trusted DeFi infrastructure on Sui with the leading Lending + LSDeFi platforms. Co-led by OKX Ventures, Hashed, and Dao5. NAVI Protocol has 220m TVL and 800k users since its launch.

NameNAVX

RankNo.676

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)10.87%

Circulation Supply576,047,447.17

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.576%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.4215575252595851,2024-03-29

Lowest Price0.029139384042176107,2025-04-03

Public BlockchainSUI

