Nigella Diamond is the education and certification program of the Nigella Chain ecosystem. This program offers participants the opportunity to gain in-depth knowledge about blockchain, NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens), cryptocurrencies, and related technologies. Nigella Diamond provides a comprehensive educational journey catering to both beginners and experienced professionals.

NameNDC

RankNo.2230

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.61%

Circulation Supply7,357,001

Max Supply88,000,000

Total Supply88,000,000

Circulation Rate0.0836%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.6974301396700509,2024-10-01

Lowest Price0.00001097267523913,2023-07-08

Public BlockchainNIGELLA

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

Nigella Diamond Club
Nigella Diamond Club
