NEON

Neon EVM is an Ethereum Virtual Machine operating as a smart contract on Solana.As a Solana Network Extension Neon EVM enables EVM dApps to seamlessly access Solana's liquidity and users without changing their existing code base.

NameNEON

RankNo.673

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.83%

Circulation Supply239,465,527

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.2394%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High3.8649648632805813,2023-12-27

Lowest Price0.05373474191452677,2023-08-30

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

