Blast Royale is a mobile Battle Royale game for the web3 generation! We're going to onboard the next billion players onto the blockchain through FUN! By owning NOOBs, we are all going to become PROs.

NameNOOB

RankNo.4200

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply512 000 000

Total Supply512 000 000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.07894948571630912,2024-11-13

Lowest Price0.00027502722588144,2025-05-24

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

